KINSTON - Stacey Earl Reid Sr., 44, of Kinston passed away to join the Lord and his son on Monday, November 4, 2019. Stacey loved cooking and serving the Longbridge Fire Department when he lived in that community. More than anything, he loved his children. He was preceded in death by his son, Stacey "E.J." Earl Reid, and his father William Thomas Reid. Stacey is survived by his wife, Lacey Moore Reid; children, Darin Wayne Reid, Kaitlyn Diane Potter, Kacey Pearl Reid, Macey Jo Reid, and Stacey "Little Earl" Reid III; adopted son, Gavin James; parents, Allen Wayne Reid Sr., Betty Reid and Kathy Jones; grandmother, Fannie Gibson Reid; siblings, Joyce Carol Turner (Edward), Allen Wayne Reid Jr. (Tammy), William Thomas Jones (Lisa), Michele Reid Adamson (Billy), Jeannie Alphin Pittman (Danny), and Crystal Reid Moses (Danny); brother-in-law Samuel Bruce Moore Jr.; parents-in-law, Sammy Moore and Mary Jo Gillette (Mark); special friends, Josh and Caroline Avery; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Aunt Juanita and Uncle Vernon's home, 4865 Sharon Church Road, Kinston NC 28501. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019