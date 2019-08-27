Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Dolores Seagroves Vose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, NH - Stella Dolores Seagroves Vose, 97, known fondly as "Miss Pete," passed away on August 20, 2019 at Kirkwood Corners in Lee, NH, where she had been in residence since 2013. Born on June 26, 1922, in Cary, NC and Miss Pete grew up in Cary. She came north to New England with her older sister Hettie at the beginning of WWII, so that they could live with their brother Fletcher's wife while the men were away at war. She and her two roommates worked in a factory making blankets during the war. Having met a New Hampshire boy, Clifford Vose (an Army buddy of her brother) before the war, at its conclusion she and Clifford wed on May 28, 1946. After her marriage she became homemaker for the rest of her life. She also enjoyed gardening, especially raising roses. In her later years, she took up golf and played with her husband and in several golf leagues at Falling Creek CC in Kinston, NC. Miss Pete was always involved with every church she attended. She taught Sunday school at the Troy (NH) Baptist Church, and organized and led vacation bible school classes. She also sang in the choir. After her husband's retirement in 1983, the couple moved to LaGrange, NC. Miss Pete soon became a member of the Walnut Creek Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught adult Sunday school classes and sang with the choir. Her husband Clifford predeceased her in 2011, and her only daughter Mary succumbed to cystic fibrosis at the age of 18. She is survived by three sons: Michael and his wife Denise of Epping, NH, Matthew of Keene, NH, and Marvin and his wife Maxx of Granite Falls, NC. Her grandchildren include Cary and his wife Sarah of Deerfield, NH, Jay Zyph and his wife Nicole of Raymond, NH, Tony Zyph of Los Angeles, CA, and Theresa Vose of Bremerton, WA, plus four great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces. Private burial will be in NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd. Rochester, NH 03867.

