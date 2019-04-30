Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Louis Malpass. View Sign Service Information Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 (252)-568-3184 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc 1056 N Nc Hwy 11 Pink Hill , NC 28572 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Unity FWB Church Deep Run , NC View Map Burial Following Services Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

PINK HILL - Stella Louis Malpass, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Stella, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on April 23rd, was born in 1927 in Lenoir County, North Carolina. Stella was married to the love of her life, Frankie Malpass, on October 8, 1943, and they made their home in the Pink Hill community raising their two daughters there. Stella was the epitome of a devoted homemaker. She and her husband also ran a country store, she helped on the family farm, and later, she decided that she wanted to pursue a job in the public arena where she worked in the manufacturing industry. Stella graciously volunteered at Pink Hill Elementary School, where her daughters were students and later, teachers. Finding great satisfaction in gardening, she laboriously canned and froze vegetables for her family to enjoy. She spent many delightful hours fishing at Atlantic Beach, her second home, where she made many special friends and fond memories with her family. She was always happy to spend time keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. Stella leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, hard work, and perseverance. She was a master at giving good advice, and her sense of humor and sassiness always brought a smile to the faces of her loved ones. Stella loved her beautiful church and her church family at Unity FWB in Deep Run where she was a charter member, and she shared a special bond with Pastor Pete Williams. She instilled in her family firm Christian values. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral home and other times at the home on Quinn Sawmill Road. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at Unity FWB Church in Deep Run at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Malpass; parents, Sherman and Eunice Malpass; sisters, Bonnie Mae Holland, Eunice Carol Stroud, Lottie Bell Stroud; brothers, Sherman Malpass Jr., Harry L. Malpass; brothers-in-law, L.J. Stroud, Clinton Stroud, Tom Canada, Gene Saunders; and niece, Becky Phillips. She is survived by daughters, Hilda Marshburn and husband Pete, Sandra Turnage and husband Gary; grandchildren, Ginger Harrison and husband Chris, Paige Orr and husband Richard, Greta White and fiancé Steve Hill; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Cara Beth, and Parker Harrison, Kaylee White, Cassidy and Carly Hill, Garrison Orr; brother, Therman Malpass (Lisa); sister, Margaret Stroud; brother-in-law, Ashley Stroud Jr.; sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Malpass; and many nieces and nephews. The family extends thanks to Dr. Jilcott, Dr. Watson, and 3HC for their compassionate care. Stella loved Bojangles' and 3 C's BBQ (Jr. Byrd), and the family thanks them for their generosity during her illness. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions can be made to Unity FWB Church, 2254 Will Cunningham Road, Deep Run, NC 28525. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. PINK HILL - Stella Louis Malpass, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Stella, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on April 23rd, was born in 1927 in Lenoir County, North Carolina. Stella was married to the love of her life, Frankie Malpass, on October 8, 1943, and they made their home in the Pink Hill community raising their two daughters there. Stella was the epitome of a devoted homemaker. She and her husband also ran a country store, she helped on the family farm, and later, she decided that she wanted to pursue a job in the public arena where she worked in the manufacturing industry. Stella graciously volunteered at Pink Hill Elementary School, where her daughters were students and later, teachers. Finding great satisfaction in gardening, she laboriously canned and froze vegetables for her family to enjoy. She spent many delightful hours fishing at Atlantic Beach, her second home, where she made many special friends and fond memories with her family. She was always happy to spend time keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was her pride and joy. Stella leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, hard work, and perseverance. She was a master at giving good advice, and her sense of humor and sassiness always brought a smile to the faces of her loved ones. Stella loved her beautiful church and her church family at Unity FWB in Deep Run where she was a charter member, and she shared a special bond with Pastor Pete Williams. She instilled in her family firm Christian values. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Pink Hill Funeral home and other times at the home on Quinn Sawmill Road. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at Unity FWB Church in Deep Run at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Malpass; parents, Sherman and Eunice Malpass; sisters, Bonnie Mae Holland, Eunice Carol Stroud, Lottie Bell Stroud; brothers, Sherman Malpass Jr., Harry L. Malpass; brothers-in-law, L.J. Stroud, Clinton Stroud, Tom Canada, Gene Saunders; and niece, Becky Phillips. She is survived by daughters, Hilda Marshburn and husband Pete, Sandra Turnage and husband Gary; grandchildren, Ginger Harrison and husband Chris, Paige Orr and husband Richard, Greta White and fiancé Steve Hill; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Cara Beth, and Parker Harrison, Kaylee White, Cassidy and Carly Hill, Garrison Orr; brother, Therman Malpass (Lisa); sister, Margaret Stroud; brother-in-law, Ashley Stroud Jr.; sister-in-law, Joyce Ann Malpass; and many nieces and nephews. The family extends thanks to Dr. Jilcott, Dr. Watson, and 3HC for their compassionate care. Stella loved Bojangles' and 3 C's BBQ (Jr. Byrd), and the family thanks them for their generosity during her illness. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions can be made to Unity FWB Church, 2254 Will Cunningham Road, Deep Run, NC 28525. Arrangements are by Pink Hill Funeral Home. Published in Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close