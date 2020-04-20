Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Anthony Emory. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Stephen Anthony Emory "Tony Emory" age 64 went to be with our Lord and Savior surrounded by his family. He was born in Lenoir County, on July 28, 1955, to the late Charlie Franklin Emory, Sr. and Geraldine Jackson Emory. Tony was in the 1st graduating class of Bethel Christian School and he was a college graduate of Mount Olive College. He was the captain of the football team and a star basketball player. He was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother and uncle. His Christian values were instilled in his children and grandchildren, along with everyone he came in contact with. He loved his family and planned yearly vacations with his wife, children and grandchildren. Hunting, fishing and swimming in the ocean were some of his favorite things to do. Floating in the ocean was his most favorite. In his last year, he loved to listen to music and dance. Music took his mind to a new place. One of the best memories, of this difficult experience, was how a childlike behavior came back into his mind in a way that made everyone around him stop and enjoy life. Tony was always a hard worker. While working for FedEx full-time, he tore down an old house in the historic section of his hometown, Kinston and used some of the lumber to build the home he resided in with his wife for over 31 years. They raised their children and grandchildren with love and discipline in their home. Throughout his entire life, he was a servant of the Lord. He was married to his high school sweetheart, which he liked to call "sweet thing, "Wanda Emory, for 46 years. He was blessed with two children, a daughter, Stephanie Emory Wallace, and a son, Stephen Anthony Emory II. He was also blessed with a strong son-in-law, John Wallace, who was always more like a son to him. His grandchildren, Madison Sloan Wallace, Natalie Jo Emory and Zoey Grace Emory were the apple of his eye. He was famous for swinging them in his arms and for being the first one to kiss Madison when she was born. He was their Papa T. His smile would make you smile. Tony is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Emory of 46 years of the home; daughter, Stephanie Emory Wallace and husband, John; son, Stephen Anthony Emory II; his grandchildren, Madison Sloan Wallace, Natalie Jo Emory and Zoey Grace Emory; mother, Geraldine Jackson Emory; brothers, Gary Emory and wife Cookie, Frank Emory and wife Phoebe; and sisters, Joy Emory, Kim Lanier Schoen and husband Kurt, and Pam Lanier Wurtz and husband Rolly; and father-in-law, Ronnie Lanier; his nieces and nephews, David Emory and wife Misty, Joshua Emory and wife Stephanie, Cori Raynor and husband Patrick, Caleb Emory and wife Ashley, Judah Emory and wife Lina, Spencer Schoen, Skyler Schoen and Darrah Turnage and husband Aaron; great-nieces and nephews, Jackson, Jasmine, Charlie III, Scarlett, Braxton, Emory, Hayes, Maddox, David, Paisley, Cooper, Daniel, Cheyanna and Caitlyn. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the home of Tony and Wanda Emory, 2985 Fox Run Circle, Kinston.

