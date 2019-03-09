OVERLAND PARK, KS - Stephen Dallas Moore of Overland Park, KS, died on March 5, 2019 at St. Luke's South Hospital in Overland Park, KS. He was born on July 13, 1943 at Fort Bragg Army Hospital, North Carolina to Odell and Caroline (Gooding) Moore. Preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Moore; and son-in-law Scott Chapman, he is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Gayle Chapman of Denison, IA; son, Greg Moore of Overland Park, KS; granddaughter Maggie Chapman; brother, Johnny Moore (Hilda) of Jacksonville, FL; sister Carolyn Tyndall (Tim "Phrog") of Deep Run, NC; niece and nephews. Private graveside service and interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha, NE. Arrangements are by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
