KINSTON - Stephen Frances Lewandowski, Jr., 77, of Kinston passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, December 15, 2019 after having all his family who he dearly loved by his side most of the day. Stephen was a simple man who requested not to have a big memorial service. We will have visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home, 493 Pear Street in Kinston. The family will have a private memorial service for him at a later time. Stephen was born in Buffalo, New York and after graduating from high school he joined the Marines for a few years which stationed him at Camp Lejeune. He was a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. During that time, he married for the first time and made his home mostly around the Ayden area selling furniture at several locations. He then made his way to Kinston to work at Beuler Products for many years until they closed. After that he became co-owner of Community Store in Fountain with his daughter Michelle until his health forced him to retire. Stephen was preceded in death by his mother, Stella Gospadarski and father, Stephen Frances Lewandowski; grandson, Timothy Oakley and sisters, Lorie Steffeld and Jackie Sardes. Stephen is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Jean Lewandowski; daughters, Dee Dee Phillips of Morehead City, Michelle Manning and husband Alan, of Ayden, Candy Moore and friend Mark, of Winterville, Heather Matter and friend Al, of Hillsborough; son, Jerome Anderson of Charlotte; and his fur baby Sophie, of the home, all that he truly loved with all his heart. Also, he had six grandchildren, Natalie and Tabitha Smith, Cason and Morgan Phillips, Maren and Morgan Matter; plus, five great-grandchildren, Tony, Shaun, Layla, Gabriel and Angel. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Lewandowski of Buffalo, NY and Audry Ortez of Florida. He will surely be missed by all. Special thank you to 3HC and all their employees, Home Life Care and a special thanks to Pam Faulkner. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 17, 2019