KINSTON - Stephen Joseph Toth, Sr., 92, formerly of Kinston, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Rex Rehabilitation, Raleigh, N.C. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Irene Toth December 21, 2014; parents, Stephen Toth and Irene Holczmann Toth of Trenton, N.J.; step granddaughter, Amy E. Newton, Raleigh and brothers, Alfred Toth, N.J. and Julius Toth, Fla.

"Pete" loved music and dancing most of his life and took lessons through the Arthur Murray School of Dance at a young age. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and had aspirations of becoming a professional dancer.

He met the love of his life, Virginia Sparrow, on a blind date in Greensboro and the couple married the next year, 1955. They settled in Greensboro, raised a family and was active in the community until his retirement from the US Postal Service after 28 years of service. Pete served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and US Marines during the Korean Conflict.

While in Greensboro, "Pete" was an active and dedicated member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church and Troop 334 of the Boy Scouts of America. He is a former member of Guilford Masonic Lodge 656.

He and his wife moved to Kinston, her hometown, after retirement where they became members of Westminster United Methodist Church.

Pete loved fishing, golfing and was an avid fan of NCSU Wolfpack and Washington Redskins.

He will be remembered for his willingness to help people, his sense of humor, beautiful blue eyes and deep love and commitment to his wife, sons and family. He was loved dearly and will be missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stephen Joseph Toth, Jr. and wife, Libbie of Raleigh and John C. Toth of Royersford, Pa.; granddaughter, Samantha L. Toth of Royersford, Pa.; step grandson, Christopher R. Newton of Asheville and brother, Jack Toth of N.J.

A graveside service will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Westminster United Methodist Church, 1001 Westminster Lane, Kinston, NC 28501







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store