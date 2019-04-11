Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Stephen Maxey Williams, 63, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. Stephen was born in Kinston, North Carolina on August 22, 1955. He graduated from Kinston High School in 1973. Stephen then attended college at East Carolina University where he earned a B.A. and Master's in English, writing his thesis on The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy. After college, he taught English through the community college system until his retirement. With his deep love for Romantic and Victorian literature and poetry, Stephen's spirit emulated the ideals and visions of poets, writers, and artists. Stephen also enjoyed the experiences accompanied by traveling. During his life he lived in London, Guatemala, and Saudi Arabia. He spent the last years of his time on earth doing what he loved the most: reading novels, watching films, and listening to music. Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Frank Edwin Williams. Stephen is survived by his two sons, Frank Gaston Rubio Williams (Greenville) and Nicholas Vachel Rubio Williams (Albertson). He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Maxey Williams (Kinston); his brother, Franklin Kirk Williams (New Bern); his niece and nephew, Kira Williams and Brice Williams (New Bern), and Maria Rubio Meadows (Kinston). The family will hold a private memorial service in celebration of his life. Memorial donations may be sent to Woodland United Methodist Church, 2695 Tram Road, Albertson, NC 28508. Condolences can be made online at coastalcremationsnc.com/obituaries Published in Free Press on Apr. 11, 2019

