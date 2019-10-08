Guest Book View Sign Service Information Garner Funeral Home - Kinston 209 West Peyton Ave Kinston , NC 28501 (252)-523-2124 Visitation 2:00 PM Southwood Christian Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Southwood Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Steven Allen Burkett, 57, of Kinston passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. He was born April 20, 1962 in Athens, Greece alongside his twin sister Diane. After being adopted into a military family Steve grew up in many different places like Alaska. Then the family settled into Kinston where Steve attended Grainger High School. He would later join the family business at Burkett's Dental Lab working for his father Charles Robert Burkett. Steve took over the business when his father retired. He worked alongside friends and family including his own son. He married Sonia Lynn Haigler, the love of his life on August 13, 1995 and they raised two girls together. He was an excellent musician and loved to play in groups with many different people. He was mostly known for his bass playing and played alongside his own son Charles Robert Burkett II. He was a devoted member of Southwood Christian Church. Steve was a very hands on person and he could fix anything. He enjoyed working in the yard and loved all types of cars. But most of all he was a loving family man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Nelda Bruton Burkett. Steve is survived by his wife, Sonia Haigler Burkett; daughters, Madison Elizabeth Burkett and Lauren Ray Burkett; son, Charles Robert Burkett II; grandchildren, Jaylen Michelle Burkett and Christopher Durwood Tyndall Burkett; twin sister, Diane Mewborn and husband Roger; nephews, Michael Langley, Travis Mewborn, Matthew Mewborn, Joshua Mewborn and Jacob Mewborn; nieces, April Mewborn and Jaimie M. Kelly. Visitation will be held at 2:00p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Southwood Christian Church. Funeral service will begin following the visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Andrew Shue officiating. Burial will be held directly after the funeral at Baker Family Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Southwood Christian Church, 1027 NC Hwy 58, Kinston, NC 28504 or Cancer Research. Online condolences may be sent to





