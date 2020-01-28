Steven Ray Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Ray Johnson.
Service Information
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-3177
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Steven Ray Johnson, 53, of Kinston passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. Steve was a loving husband of 18 years, father, brother and friend. He worked as a Paramedic, loved spending time at North Topsail Beach with his family and beloved k-9 companion, Rudy. He was a Carolina Tar Heel fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddy and Jean Leazer Johnson. Steve is survived by his wife, Paige Mullinix Johnson of Kinston; son, James Michael Johnson and fiancé Jennifer Nielsen of Greenville; and brothers, Russell Johnson and Terry Johnson. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.