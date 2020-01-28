KINSTON - Steven Ray Johnson, 53, of Kinston passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. Steve was a loving husband of 18 years, father, brother and friend. He worked as a Paramedic, loved spending time at North Topsail Beach with his family and beloved k-9 companion, Rudy. He was a Carolina Tar Heel fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddy and Jean Leazer Johnson. Steve is survived by his wife, Paige Mullinix Johnson of Kinston; son, James Michael Johnson and fiancé Jennifer Nielsen of Greenville; and brothers, Russell Johnson and Terry Johnson. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020