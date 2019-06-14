BEULAVILLE -Stuart Allen Harris, 33, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington. A graveside service will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville. Visitation will be held at the cemetery following the service. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Miller Harris and two sons, of Beulaville, and his parents. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Funeral Home, P.O. Box 715, Beulaville, NC 28518 for a college fund for Miller and Miles. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Free Press on June 14, 2019