1/1
Stuart Bryan Letchworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINSTON - Stuart Bryan Letchworth, 46, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born July 16, 1974 in Lenoir County. He was a loving son, father, and brother. Stuart enjoyed spending time with friends, watching basketball and football. He was a huge Tarheel fan. Stuart was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Stuart is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Harper Letchworth.
Stuart is survived by his parents; Billy and Georgia Letchworth, daughter; Kate Letchworth, sons; Stuart Letchworth II and Hunter Foss, sister; Sherry Letchworth Dunmire, brothers; Sparky Letchworth and Cecil Turner Jr.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 with Rev. Tommy Tripp officiating at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved