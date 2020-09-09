KINSTON - Stuart Bryan Letchworth, 46, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born July 16, 1974 in Lenoir County. He was a loving son, father, and brother. Stuart enjoyed spending time with friends, watching basketball and football. He was a huge Tarheel fan. Stuart was a member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Stuart is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Harper Letchworth.
Stuart is survived by his parents; Billy and Georgia Letchworth, daughter; Kate Letchworth, sons; Stuart Letchworth II and Hunter Foss, sister; Sherry Letchworth Dunmire, brothers; Sparky Letchworth and Cecil Turner Jr.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020 with Rev. Tommy Tripp officiating at Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.