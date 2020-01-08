|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Harrell's Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church
SNOW HILL - Mrs. Sudie Mae Carraway Radford, passed away Sunday evening, January 5, 2020, at the age of 85. A native of Greene County, she was born July 24, 1934, the daughter of Ernest and Mary Elizabeth Ham Carraway. A lady of petite stature, she was a giant in devotion to her community and worthwhile causes of her church, the schools and charitable events. Along with her late husband, Lin, she devoted many hours to the high school concession stand, school improvement projects and at her church. Often times when physically working on designated church projects, she would be the only lady there; and she well did her part. Whether it was a fundraiser for someone in need or seeking funding for a church or school project, she would never shy in asking others to purchase tickets and contribute. Together, she and Lin gave countless hours to worthwhile causes and often times were the first to arrive and last to leave. Her acts of selfless service were recognized when she was awarded the Governor's Award for Volunteerism. Sudie loved sports and was an avid softball pitcher. A fixture at many games, she cherished watching her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews play. Blessed with an outgoing personality, her cheering voice and bright smile were common place in the bleachers of Greene Central High School, Greene County Recreation games, and church softball leagues. She was an encourager. In addition to her parents, Sudie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Linwood Earl "Lin" Radford on November 2, 2017; and siblings, Ernest "Brownie" Carraway, Alton Sidney "Buck" Carraway, Virginia Morgan, Grace Tyndall, and Florence Carlyle. Her surviving family includes her children, Linwood E. "Shorty" Radford, Jr. and friend, Tracey Johnson of Hookerton, Susie Radford Mercer and husband Steve, of Walstonburg, and Lisa Radford May and husband Ervin, of LaGrange; sister, Katie C. Radford of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Ritchie Radford and wife Stephanie, of Hookerton, Jeffrey Radford of Hookerton, Steve Ford and wife Crystal, of Walstonburg, and Lindsey May of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, Reagan Radford, Reid Radford, Amyah Blanchard, Isabella Ford and Levi Ford. Sudie was a lifelong member of Harrell's Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church. Fittingly, her funeral service will be held there at 11 AM Thursday, January 9th. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Radford home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Harrell's Chapel Church Building Fund, c/o Arlene McCoy Harper, 78 Dixon Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com
Published in Free Press on Jan. 8, 2020
