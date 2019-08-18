Sudie Margaret Hill Baker, 92, of Clayton, passed away on August 7, 2019.
Margaret was born on October, 26, 1926, to the late Adolph and Sudie Cottle Hill, in Deep Run, NC. She was a graduate of Deep Run High School. Margaret was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Richard E. Baker; daughter, Sharon B. Porter, of Conyers, GA; son, Michael E. Baker (Loretta), of Clayton; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Ervin F. and George C. Hill. Arrangements are by McLaurin Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press from Aug. 18 to Sept. 16, 2019