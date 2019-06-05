Guest Book View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Funeral service 1:00 PM Rainbow Cemetery Visitation Following Services Rainbow Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Mrs. Sudie Sugg Hill, age 97, passed away Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019, at her residence. A native of Greene County, she was born May 12, 1922, the daughter of Edward and Rosa Bright Sugg. She was a graduate of the Hookerton High School and had retired from the Caswell Center where she was a cottage parent. Mrs. Hill was a member of Wheat Swamp Christian Church. An avid homemaker, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was grounded in her family and lived her life to provide and care for them until the roles were reversed as her health declined. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Hooks Hill; son, Malcolm Harry Hill, Sr.; granddaughter, Katherine Howard; grandson-in-law, Dennis Baker; and siblings, Eula Grace Monroe and Bruce Sugg. Surviving are her daughters, Susan H. Howard (Louis) of Kinston and Sharon H. Moss (Bill) of Snow Hill; daughter-in-law, Sheila G. Hill of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Aaron Howard (Jimi) of Winston-Salem, Debra Howard of Halifax, PA, Charlotte Howard of Kinston, Elizabeth Howard of Wilmington, Harry Hill, Jr. (Jennifer) of La Grange, April Vinson (Russ) of Snow Hill, Ryan Moss (Heather) of Snow Hill, Joseph Moss (Carmen) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and Chris Moss (Jenna) of Utah; and her great-grandchildren, Courtney Matthews (Shane), Heidi Howard, Morgan Paige (Jake), Lauren Corbett, Katherine Corbett, Jordan Corbett, Trace Hill, Nathan Baker, Tyler Baker, Rylee Vinson, Emily Moss, Jonathan Moss, Rebecca Moss, Logan Moss, Jacob Moss, Noah Moss, Taylor Moss, Marilyn Moss, and Jayden Moss. Funeral services will be held graveside at 1 PM Thursday, June 6th at the Rainbow Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at Mrs. Hill's residence. The family expresses their appreciation to Mrs. Hill's devoted caregivers Wanda Harper and Joyce Mitchell. It is with heart-felt thanks to Community Home Care and Hospice nurses and aides for their loving support and care.

