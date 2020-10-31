Oma Susan "Sue" Martin Andrews, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Harmony Hall Nursing & Rehab in Kinston.
She bravely suffered from Alzheimer's for the past several years.
Our Mother served the Lord for years playing the piano at Cypress Creek Methodist Church. She was also a member of 902 Church in Kinston.
After moving to the Jackson Heights area in Kinston our mother kept many children in her home daycare. She also enjoyed gardening, bluegrass festivals, Carolina Basketball, Camp Caroline, and many family gatherings.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Durwood Andrews; granddaughter, Elenna Ann Hill; grandson, William Dillahunt Jr.; parents, Ray and Julie Taylor Martin; and a sister, Margaret Small.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Judy Dillahunt (William) of Clayton; Jerri Hill (Roger) of Kinston, Barbara (Janelle) Smithwick (Chuck) of LaGrange; grandchildren, David Dillahunt, Jay Moody (Leslie), Mindy Brewer (Derek) and Eddy Hill; great grandchildren, Samantha (Deric) and Zackery Dillahunt, Ellis Ann Brewer, Hannah (Justin), Kaylie and Jaiden Moody, Morgan and Nick (Harleigh) Thomas; great-great-granddaughter, Delilah Thomas; sister, Evelyn Maxine Bell of Cherry Point; brother, Herbert Martin of Pink Hill; and a long with several nieces and nephews.
Due to unforeseen circumstances a graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 902 Church, 2009 Carey Road, Kinston, NC 28501, in her memory.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Harmony Hall for all your kindness and love shown to our mother. A special thank you to station 2 nurses and CNA's, Betty Sawyer, RN, Dr. Ambrose Okonkwo, and Continuum Hospice Care nurse Jean Marie, RN.
