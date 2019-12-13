SNOW HILL - Mrs. Sue Heath Sugg, age 85, died Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019. A native of Greene County, she was born July 23, 1934, the daughter of Robert Levi and Ruby Lee Tyndall Heath. Sue was a graduate of the Snow Hill High School and Lenoir Community College. She retired from the NC Department of Corrections where she had worked in various administrative support positions throughout her career. A member of Free Union OFWB Church, she attended regularly until declining health forced her to move into an assisted living environment. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jamie Sugg, Sr.; and siblings, Patsy Heath and Robert Heath. Her surviving family includes her children, Carson D. "Dee" Harrison, Jr. and wife Sandee, of La Grange, Karen Harrison Truckenbrod and husband Ron, of Mount Olive, and Robert Mark Harrison and wife Donna Page-Harrison, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Carson D. "Del" Harrison III of La Grange, Emily Daniels Jenkins and husband Clay, of Goldsboro, Jonathan Daniels and wife Amy, of Goldsboro, Robert Mark Harrison, Jr and wife Janine, of Ayden, Joshua Marshburn of Wilmington; great-grandchildren, Kylee Daniels, Lauren Jenkins, Rylee Harrison and Alex Harrison; and a sister, Roberta Heath Mooring of Snow Hill. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 14th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with the Reverend Philip Wood officiating. Interment will follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45 AM prior to the service. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Free Union OFWB Church, 2573 Firetower Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019