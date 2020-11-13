Sue Jenkins Parks, 72, of Burlington passed away at Duke University Medical Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
A native of Lenoir County, she was the wife of Hugh A. Parks, Jr., who survives and the daughter of Ellison Jenkins and Ann Ozora Waller Jenkins, both deceased. She was a retired Banking Associate with Wells Fargo with 41 years of service.
In addition to her husband of their home, survivors include two sons, Brian Alexander Parks and wife Laura of Willow Spring, NC and David William Parks and wife Stacey of Clayton, NC; and four grandchildren, Carson Parks, Aubrey Parks, Delaney Parks and Everly Parks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spina Bifida Association of the Carolinas, spinabifidaassociation.org/chapter/sbancsc/about.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
