MOREHEAD CITY - Susan "Sue" Gardner Oettinger, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home overlooking her beloved Bogue Sound. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Pollock. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Sue was born on January 14, 1930, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Sallie Mercer and Francis Sidney Gardner, Sr. As a young girl, her family relocated to Goldsboro, NC, a place of fond memories where Sue formed close friendships that lasted throughout her life. Sue graduated from Stratford High School in Danville, Virginia where she continued her college education. Upon her return to Goldsboro, she met her future husband Leonard on a blind date, not knowing that this was the beginning of a love that would span the course of 63 years. Once married, Sue joined Leonard in his hometown of Kinston where, as a woman of many talents, she served in civic and church affairs and was known for her generosity of spirit; however, Sue's true passion was dedicating herself to her husband, children and grandchildren. In 1997, Sue and Leonard permanently relocated to Morehead City after spending many happy summers at their second home in Atlantic Beach. She is survived by son, Robert Copeland Oettinger of Raleigh; and daughter, Sallie Oettinger Smith of Morehead City. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Susan Gardner Smith and Gunnar Glenn Smith of Morehead City, John Bailey Oettinger and wife Elizabeth of Southern Pines and Jessica Oettinger Wilder and husband William of Kinston. Sue was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren, each of whom have cherished personal and collective memories of times spent together. Additionally, Sue is survived by four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Kirven Oettinger, Leonard Lee Oettinger, IV, William Nelson Wilder, III, Chandler Wells Wilder. Also surviving is her brother, Dr. Francis Sidney Gardner, Jr. and wife Ming of Fayetteville and an extended family of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Leonard Lee Oettinger, Jr.; her much beloved firstborn child and son, Leonard Lee Oettinger, III; and her adored grandson, Stephen Copeland Smith. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 2005 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC 28557 or the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, P.O. Box 2279 Morehead City, NC 28557. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Funeral Home Munden Funeral Home & Crematory

2112 Arendell Street

Morehead City , NC 28557

