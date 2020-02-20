KINSTON - Sybil Outlaw Pate, 80, of Kinston went to her heavenly home on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mutt and Lora Jones Outlaw; son, Gregory Scott Willoughby and two brothers, Goofy Outlaw and J.E. Outlaw. Sybil is survived by her husband, Garfield Pate; daughter, Gail W. Langston (William); son, Gary Willoughby (Donna); grandchildren, Justin Willoughby, Kayla Willoughby Streeter (John), Jamie L. Barnett (Jarrett), Jonathan Willoughby and Jodi Willoughby; great-grandchildren, Mya, Abbie, Courtney, Alyssa, Sadie, Nyjah and Brayden; sister, Betty Lou Andrews (Clyde); brother, Cecil Outlaw; daughter-in-law, Lynn Smith Willoughby; sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Outlaw, Jean Outlaw, Helen Driver and Joyce Pate; and two special nieces, Wendy O. Schmick and Wanda O. Nettles. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020