Kinston - Sydney Alexis Reed, 22, of Kinston gained her wings on October 10, 2020. Born on August 21, 1998, and loved by so many, she touched the lives of everyone she met. Her smile could light up a room and you always knew how she felt. She graduated South Lenoir in 2016 and attended Pitt Community College studying Criminal Justice.
Sydney is survived by her Ma (Kathy Stroud) and DaDa (Linnie Stroud) of the home; special brother, Linnie Ray and wife Kristen Stroud; special sister Jessica; two other brothers and a sister; nephew, Riley Stroud and niece Hayden Stroud; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; maternal great-grandma, Mae Hawkins. She is also survived by her special friends, Jana and Zachary Crumpton, Jonathan and Emily Heath, Kaylee Thigpen, Taylor Mercer and Taylor Jones; three very special people in her life, Alvina DuPree, Daphne Pollock and Guenevere Boney.
She was preceded in death by two special aunts, Marion "Moo Moo" Hawkins and Henrietta Rissler; two great-grandfathers and a great-grandmother.
The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.