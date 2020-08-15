TRENTON -Sylvanus Day Mallard, of Trenton, 100 years old died Tuesday evening, August 11 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Earle Tyndall Mallard and son Edward Arthur Mallard.
He never met a stranger and always had a story or joke to share. He loved his Trenton United
Methodist Church family and served the Lord through the Masons, Trenton Volunteer Fire
Department and the rescue squad.
He is survived by a daughter, Suzanna and husband, Ricky Harrington of Mebane; sons, Kenneth
Mallard of Plymouth and Allen Mallard and wife, Patsy of Trenton; sister, Joyce Herring and husband
Marlin of Maysville; grandchildren Kimberly Watkins, Todd Mallard, Mark Harrington, Scott
Harrington, Cynthia Ficenec, David Mallard and Amy Coffey; great-grandchildren, Kady, Faith, Sarah,
Evan, Emma, Calvin, Garris, Lucia, Kaelyn, Morris, Miles, Eli and Tye and beloved caregiver Benita
Spicer.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trenton City Cemetery with
Pastor Leo Fair officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, 105
South Cherry Street, Trenton, NC 28585 or Trenton United Methodist Church, 107 Market Street,
Trenton, NC 28585.
Due to the times, the family is requesting that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.