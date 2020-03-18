KNSTON - Sylvia Lewis Murrell Dunn, 79, of 2047 Neuse Road, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Harmony Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 in the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Eastern Carolina State Veteran Cemetery in Goldsboro. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Joseph Maurice Dunn of Baltimore, Md. Maryland. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 18, 2020