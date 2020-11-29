1/1
Tamara Burkett "Gail" Reynolds
KINSTON - Tamara Gail Burkett Reynolds, 73, of Kinston, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Laura Burkett.
Gail was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her job and worked as a hairdresser for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending free time with her family. Gail was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church where she looked forward to quilting with her fellow church friends every spring.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Reynolds, of the home; daughter, Jennifer Somerville and husband, Mark, of Clayton, NC; son, Kendall Hemby, of Beulaville; grandchildren, Brandie Taylor, Britney Harter, Lindsay Hemby, and Hailey Hemby; great-grandchildren, Laken Sansom and August Sansom; sister, Carol Cahoon; brothers, Richard Burkett, Dallas Burkette, and David Burkette, along with many other special family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Maxwell officiating. Due to COVID-19, the service will be held in the church parking lot.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 4306 Pleasant Hill Road, Pink Hill, NC 28572.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Pleasant Hill Christian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
