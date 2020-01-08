KINSTON - Tankita Peterson, age 35, of 264 Reagan Drive, transitioned Friday, January 3, 2020 at her residence. She is survived by her children, Nasir J. Gooding, Jireh S. Gooding and Justin J Gooding, all of the home; her parents, Reginald Peterson and Helen L. Peterson; one brother, Pierre Peterson; maternal grandmother, Doris Branch; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Church of Faith & Deliverance with Elder Tyshun Wilson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Mills Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the memorial chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the residence where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession. Professional Service and Care to the Peterson and extended families by the staff of Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 8, 2020