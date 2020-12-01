KINSTON - On the morning of November 28, 2020 Tanner Kinnett, beloved son, grandson, and brother passed away at the age of 10.
Tanner Isaac Kinnett was born in Greenville on June 7, 2010 to his loving parents Jessica Wetherington Kinnett and John Kinnett. Tanner attended school with his friends and classmates at Wahl-Coates Elementary. He is loved by his teachers and family. His smile could light up a room and his laughter was the stuff of magic. In his short 10 years here, he impacted so many lives.
Tanner is preceded in death by his grandfather Norman; his aunt Marlei; and cousin Matthew.
Left to cherish his memories are his mom and dad; adoring sisters Aubrei and Adalyn; grandparents Edward and Marva Wetherington, Carolyn and Timothy Tyndall; and great grandparents Oscar and Katherine Howard; several aunts, uncles, multiple cousins, and tons of families who have claimed him as their own. While his spirit may have left this Earth, the mark he has left remains.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kinston Ward on Carey Road.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com