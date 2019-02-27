Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Tanya Doraine Vasquez Mallard, 72, of Plymouth, died, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Vidant Bertie Hospital, Windsor.

Born in Tampa, FL, January 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Etheridge and Dorothy Meadows Sutton. She was married to Kenneth S. Mallard who survives.

She was a member of the Plymouth Church of the Nazarene. A leader in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, she was a perpetual teacher, whether with scouts, as a Sunday school teacher, choir instructor or as a crafts person. She was a member of Albemarle Craftsman's Guild. However, her greatest joy in life was being a living example of Christ's love.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Plymouth Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Steve Creech will officiate.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In addition to her husband surviving is a daughter, Kimberly M. Watkins and husband, Marvin of Hillsborough, NC; a son, Todd Arthur Mallard of Greenville; two granddaughters, Kady Watkins and Emma Watkins and a sister, Marlo V. King and husband, Andy of Kinston.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to the Plymouth Church of the Nazarene, 104 Oakford Ave., Plymouth, NC 27962.

Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth, where online sympathy messages can be directed to



108 W Main St

Plymouth , NC 27962

