Teresa Laura Little 57, of Greenville, North Carolina died on October 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Teresa was born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1963. Her family moved to Greenville, N.C. when she was three. She was the daughter of Marvin Little and Dr. Laura Johnson Little.
Teresa, at a young age was far ahead and knew what she needed to succeed. Teresa had a keen and curious intellect, was an exceptional student and lifelong learner. She graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1981, as class Valedictorian. Her speech defined three elements of success: purpose, perseverance and faith. She also served as Editor in Chief of the J.H. Rose newspaper, Rampant, her senior year.
During this time, her interest in politics provided numerous leadership experiences including: Page for the N.C. Legislature; Secretary (1979) and President (1980) of the North Carolina Teen Dems; and Page at the Democratic National Convention, 1980. New York. She was appointed by Gov. Jim Hunt to serve on the State Youth Advisory Council, 1980.
Teresa attended UNC-Chapel Hill, graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Accounting and would soon become a Certified Public Accountant. She served as Treasurer of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority Chapter and as President of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority Chapter her junior year at UNC-CH. Her sisters would call Teresa "Mama T". She loved all her sisters and made many life-long friends.
Immediately after graduation, she joined the pharmaceutical company, Glaxo in Research Triangle Park and thrived as the company expanded to Glaxo Welcome and Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) over her 30-year career. Her last three years at GSK, she established the role of Director of Operations in Care Management, for a division expanding from 10 people to a large team of 55 managers and directors with over half scattered throughout the U.S. After retirement, she obtained North Carolina Real Estate Brokers License and H&R Block Certification. She was a member of North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.
The embodiment of her faith was nurtured early at St. James United Methodist Church, Greenville as an active member in UMYF, acolyting, and choirs, singing in the Chancel choir her senior year. She continued Sunday worship during college years. Next, she attended St. Marks UMC in Raleigh involved in a large singles ministry. In 1991, she joined Edenton Street UMC and became active in a young adult Sunday school class. She volunteered as a cook for a youth mission trip to Charleston for post-Hugo repairs. She loved the kids and soon became a youth counselor for Sunday night programs, mission trips and retreats for about 15 years where she was known as "Mama T". She went on weeklong mission trips to rural West Virginia and Tennessee, twice to Nashville inner city, Tampa and Charlotte, FL, Tecate, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
At Edenton Street UMC, she served full Three-year terms on the Administrative Board, Council in Ministries, Prayer Committee and twice-on SPRC. She joined the Chancel Choir in 2011 and continued to serve her Sunday school class as teacher and one of the leaders. Over the years, her class served meals to homeless families and the homeless shelter 4 to 8 times per year. She started and led a Bible study for women on Sunday evenings for 10 years. She respected and loved her Edenton Street Church family.
She went on the Walk to Emmaus in 1997; she served various roles behind the scenes and in the conference room becoming an Assistant Lay Director. This would be followed by serving Chrysalis teams (youth), working behind the scenes and in conference room through to Lay Director. As Lay Director, she planned and led the training for adult and youth volunteers and clergy from Eastern NC over several months in preparation for the flight.
Through a GSk co-worker, she went on three mission trips to Russia to lead workshops in orphanages and community centers for orphan "graduates." She led the last trip as a short follow-up to the training they did on human trafficking.
She went on pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Footsteps of Paul (Greece/Turkey) led by Dr. Roger Elliot and his wife Jackie. Her mother went with her on the first trip. Both parents and other relatives traveled on the second trip to Israel with Bay Leaf Baptist Church led by Will Gatling.
In 2018, Teresa moved back to Greenville, N.C. where she would join St. James United Methodist Church on July 8. She immediately began serving on Finance Committee, Administrative Board, Assistant Treasurer and singing in the Chancel Choir. She was elected Treasurer July 2019, serving one year due to her cancer.
During her illness Teresa was extremely humbled by the numerous e-mails, cards, phone calls and other expressions of caring. In the spring, her former neighborhood Women's Bible Study Group in Raleigh invited her to participate in a study of 2 Timothy on Zoom. She enjoyed the fellowship and interaction with these women.
Teresa is preceded in death by an infant brother, Russell Glenn Little, material grandparents R.E.L. Johnson Sr. and Laura West Johnson, Kinston N.C., and paternal grandparents B.F. Little and Stella Norman Little Winterville, N.C.
Teresa is survived by her parents, Marvin Little and Dr. Laura Johnson Little of Greenville, N.C.; and sister, Susan Little of Greenville, N.C., Teresa is also survived by her "Sister of the Heart", Betsy Hoehl and husband Robert of Clearwater, FL and their children who call her "Aunt Teresa", Erin Hoehl Spinner and husband Paul of Burlington, VT and Robert (Bert) Hoehl of Concord, N.C.;uncles and aunts, Norman Little of Raleigh, N.C., Marjorie Little Everett of Winterville, N.C., Anna Ruth Johnson of Grifton, N.C., Maylon Little and Dr. Linda West Little of Raleigh, N.C., Lula Johnson Lewis of Benson, N.C., Dr. Jack Cherry and Jean Little Cherry of Greenville, N.C., John Little and Marlene James Little of Raleigh, N.C., Emmie R. Johnson of Dover, N.C., and Louie H. Johnson, Sr. and Terri Hill Johnson of Grifton, N.C.
The Family would like to express gratitude to Teresa's doctors at Vidant Health: Dr. Alexander Parikh, Dr. Rebecca Snyder, Dr. Musharraf Navaid, and Dr. Jed Castillo and the Team of Oncology, along with the nurses and staff who graciously took care of Teresa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Teresa L. Little Scholarship Fund, St. James UMC; Chancel Choir Fund, St. James UMC, or Building Fund, St. James UMC. Address: St James United Methodist Church, 2000 East Sixth Street, Greenville, N.C. 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.