Teresa Lynn Whitehurst Brown
KINSTON – Teresa Lynn Whitehurst Brown, 55, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 to 7p.m. at the funeral home.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Ricky Brown of Kinston; parents, Gordon and Dianne Whitehurst; brother, Ralph Whitehurst and wife Glenda; sister, Pamela Finnegan and husband Eddie; nephews, Joshua Lee Wilson, Blake and Shane Whitehurst
.Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019