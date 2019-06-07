BEAULAVILLE – Teresa Ruth Van Roekel Daughtry, 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center surrounded by her family. Teresa was born in Wayne County on February 4, 1961 to the late John Henry Van Roekel, Sr. and Hazel Ruth Davis Van Roekel. She proudly served for nine years with the Coast Guard Auxiliary where she was a floatilla recorder and was training to be an instructor. Teresa also served for 10 years as a house parent with Kennedy Homes in Kinston. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home and a service to celebrate Teresa's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of Seymour Funeral Home with Jim Liestman officiating. Interment will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Peedin Family Cemetery in Selma. Teresa is survived by her husband, Rohn Daughtry; children, Latisha Mayo (Mike) of Selma, Amanda Godwin (Shawn) of Chocowinity, and Brianca Whaley (Christopher Peeler) of Princeton; grandchildren, Tyler Wilkins, Joshua Wilkins, James Wilkins and Allen Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Aliana Phillips, Bayleigh Whaley and Infinity Peeler; step-children, Ashley Daughtry (Jessica) of Kenansville, Jessica Daughtry of Beulaville and Rebecca Daughtry (Thomas Grey) of Beulaville; step grandchildren, Karsyn, Savannah, Ashlynn, Kaden, Devon; and brothers, Richard Van Roekel (Jean) of Lake Lure and James Van Roekel (Jean) of Maryland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Henry "Butch" Van Roekel, Jr. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the , 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in Free Press on June 7, 2019