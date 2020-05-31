Teronza Marie "Grannie" Barrett
Teronza Marie "Grannie" Barrett, 44, of Kinston, died Monday May 25, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday June 1, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing is from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. We are requesting everyone to wear your masks and practice social distancing. Funeral service is limited to 50 people.
Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Free Press on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
JUN
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
1300 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1028
