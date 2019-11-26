DOVER - Following a lengthy battle with cancer, Terry Edwin Braxton, 67, of Dover passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. Terry was born in Lenoir County on February 12, 1952 to Jessie Bruton Braxton and Mabel Smith Braxton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lindsey Braxton. Terry grew up in Grifton and was a graduate of North Lenoir High School, Class of 1970. He worked offshore for many years and later retired from DuPont. Terry is survived by his wife, Sandy Baker Braxton; daughter, Tracy Braxton Vaughan of Ayden; son Terry Edwin Braxton and special friend, Meredith Hill; step-daughter, Lisa Gaskins and husband Jay, of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Madison Tomlinson, Cole Vaughan, Tucker Vaughan; step-grandson Chase Gaskins; sisters Marie Braxton Sevell of Scotch Plains, NJ and Virginia Braxton Daniels of Grifton. Terry grew up with special family members Burnie Smith, Donna Leber and Michael Sevell whom he considered to be more like brothers and sister. Terry was an avid hunter and was a member of several hunting clubs. Of all things in life, Terry was the most proud of his family and spent most of his free time instilling his love of the outdoors with his grandchildren and influencing the younger generation. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Stocks officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 26, 2019