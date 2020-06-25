Terry Louis Jones, 57, of Carmel Street, Apt. 38, New Haven, Conn. died Sunday June 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home at 4 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store