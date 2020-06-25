Terry Louis Jones, 57, of Carmel Street, Apt. 38, New Haven, Conn. died Sunday June 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home at 4 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Don Brown Funeral Home at 4 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, 50 people are allowed to attend funeral services. Please check with the family to make sure you're invited. Please wear a mask when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 25, 2020.