Terry Marie Patterson Robinson, 71, of 1515 Hyman Avenue, Kinston, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at UNC Lenoir HealthCare Hospital.

Funeral will be held noon Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at United American Free Will Baptist Tabernacle, 1011 JE Reddick Circle, Kinston. Interment will follow in The Patterson Estate on Patterson Road, Kinston.

She is survived by her husband, Saint Thomas Robinson of the home and her children.

A walk through viewing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



