KINSTON - Terry Whaley, 64, of Kinston passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his father, Hobert Whaley. Terry was a loving son, brother and uncle. He loved spending time with his family, Frostys from Wendy's, riding in the car and enjoying life and laughing. He was a bright light to a lot of people and will be truly missed. He is survived by his mother, Nellie Whaley, sister Teresa Holland, brother Sidney Whaley and wife Lena, nieces Megan Smith , Brandi Grist, Kelly Brinn and nephew William Holland. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:00pm with visitation to follow at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Ham officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Howell's Support Services for their love, care and laughter they shared with Terry. He considered you all his family as well. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com