KINSTON - Terry Whaley, 64, of Kinston passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his father, Hobert Whaley. Terry was a loving son, brother and uncle. He loved spending time with his family, Frostys from Wendy's, riding in the car and enjoying life and laughing. He was a bright light to a lot of people and will be truly missed. He is survived by his mother, Nellie Whaley, sister Teresa Holland, brother Sidney Whaley and wife Lena, nieces Megan Smith, Brandi Grist, Kelly Brinn and nephew William Holland. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 7:00pm with visitation to follow at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Allen Ham officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Howell's Support Services for their love, care and laughter they shared with Terry. He considered you all his family as well. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com
Published in Free Press on May 3, 2019