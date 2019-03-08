KINSTON - Thaddeus Waddell Koonce, 61, of 109 S. McDaniel St., died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Duke Regional Medical Center in Durham. The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Quaker House Disciples of Christ Church in Jones County. Interment will follow in the Koonce Family Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday form 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019