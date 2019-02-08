Free Press Obituaries
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
TRENTON – Thelma Grace Rivenbark Foy, 95, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her home. The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Trenton Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Foy, daughter of the late John and Sarah Rivenbark, was a lifelong resident of Trenton. She was a caring homemaker and wonderful cook, who took care of many children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Foy; daughter, Sandra Foy; son, Dennis Foy; sisters, Eunice Mae Heath, Ruth Cumbo, Elizabeth Hill, and Christine Shuey; grandson, Christopher Foy; and son-in-law, Jimmy Moore. She is survived by her three children, Randy Foy and wife Dixie, Donna Moore, and Janet Grace Foy; daughter-in-law Shirley Foy, all of Trenton; grandchildren, Michael Foy, Rebecca Willis, Victoria Foy, Shawn Pierce, Johnathon Foy, and Lindsay Pollard; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Lauren Willis, McKenzie Pollard, Eden and Evelyn Foy; several step-grandchildren and their families; brother, Roger Rivenbark; and special caregiver, Summer Liverano. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 8, 2019
