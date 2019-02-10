Thelma L. "T" Hale, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 am at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be available for viewing on Monday at the Edwards Funeral Home.

Mrs. Hale was raised in Elizabethton, TN and was the high school homecoming queen. She attended ETSU in Johnson City, TN. She moved to Kinston in 1950 with her husband, Dr. Clarence "Bud" Hale, when he began his career as a dentist at the Caswell Center. She enjoyed going to the beach, doing crossword puzzles, reading, and had a great appreciation of the arts.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clarence C. "Bud" Hale; father, Roy Lyon; and mother, Joy Smith Lyon.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Hale and wife, Nancy, and Pat Hale and wife, Donna; five grandchildren, Kara Hale, Mark Hale and wife, Charlotte, Joseph Hale, Patrick Hale and wife, Brittany, and Kevin Hale and wife, Shalin; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Emilia and Laurel Hale; half-sister, Gayle Lyon; and half-brother, Chesley Lyon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 5274, Kinston, NC 28503.

A special thanks to Mrs. Hale's caregivers, Brenda Ball, Norma Bowen, Nancy and Richard Crumbacker, and Linda Thompson.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press from Feb. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019