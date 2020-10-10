Goldsboro – Thelma Ruth Lee, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Wake County on February 9, 1942; she was the daughter of the late Frank Little Jr., and Ruby Kittrell Little.
Ruth retired from Lenoir County Public Schools where she worked many years as a kindergarten teacher. Her love for her family was unmatched. Ruth loved the time spent with the love of her life, Roger Lee, as well as her children and grandchildren. Ruth was a member of Stoney Creek Free Will Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Stoney Creek Free Will Baptist Church with Dr. Josh Whitfield and Pastor Barry Williamson presiding. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private interment for the family will take place on Monday at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Lee; children, Chris Lee and wife, Nancy of Suffolk, VA and daughter, Robin Berg and husband, David, of Yorktown, VA; grandchildren, Katelyn Carty and husband, Evan, Lauren Mendonsa and husband, Peter, Georgia Berg, and Caroline Berg; She is also survived by her sister, Judy Farrow and husband Mack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ruth's memory to Stoney Creek Free Will Baptist Church, 752 Stoney Creek Church Road, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Home Health and Hospice of Goldsboro. Love and heartfelt thanks is expressed to her caregivers and friends, Brenda Coor and Christy Walker.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com