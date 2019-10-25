KINSTON - Ms. Thelma M. Perry, of 3812 Random Road, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. Services will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St Augustus AME Zion Church. Burial will take place in the Southview Cemetery. A public visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. She leaves to cherish her beloved memory: her daughter, Valerie Grady of the home; two grandchildren, Lonnie R. Grady, Jr. (Sheena), Omar M. Grady of Kinston, NC, two brothers, Robert Perry of Maryland, Jerry Perry of Kinston; four sisters, Queen Esther Thompson of Jacksonville, Olivia Hubbard of New Jersey, Mary Belle Nance and Elmira Perry both of Kinston; along with a host of family and friends. Arrangements by R. Swinson Funeral Services.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 25, 2019