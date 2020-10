Thelma M. Taylor, 75, of Maryland, formerly of North Carolina, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Clinton, Md.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, 201 N. Forbes Street, La Grange.

She is survived by her children.

Arrangements are by J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home and Cremations, Goldsboro.





