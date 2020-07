Thelma Sutton Smith, 87, of 2100 Sharon Ct., Apt 10, Kinston, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice of Goldsboro.

She is survived by one son, Herman Dobson Jr. of Kinston; one daughter, Thelma Reid of Greenville; one brother, Ronald Sutton of New Jersey; two sisters, Ruth Hunt of Kinston and Hattie Hays of Tennessee.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



