Thelma Tyree
1930 - 2020
Thelma Boyette Tyree, 90, of Kinston passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jasper S. Tyree Jr.; parents, Grover and Katie Boyette; sister, Evelyn Jarman; and brothers, Earl and Gerald Boyette.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gail Stilley of Trenton, Kathryn Anderson of Jacksonville and Ronald Tyree and wife Peggy of Fairmont; grandchildren, Stephanie Ham and husband Tim, Donna Higgins and husband Brian, Stephen Anderson and wife Marcie and Danielle Werner and husband Mike; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Heath of Jacksonville; and brother, Cecil Boyette of Kinston.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Garner Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held following the visitation with Rev. Glassie Locklear officiating. Burial will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Betty Heath, Shirley Jones, Doris Murphy and Getha White for all they did. Also, thank you to the staff at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Garner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Garner Funeral Home - Kinston
209 West Peyton Ave
Kinston, NC 28501
252-523-2124
