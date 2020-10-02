Thelma Williams, 95, of 1304 SE 2nd Street, Snow Hill, formerly of 108 E. King Street, LaGrange, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange.

She is survived by her sister, Estella Garner of LaGrange.

A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.

Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.



