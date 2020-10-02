1/
Thelma Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Williams, 95, of 1304 SE 2nd Street, Snow Hill, formerly of 108 E. King Street, LaGrange, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Greendale Forest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Snow Hill.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in LaGrange.
She is survived by her sister, Estella Garner of LaGrange.
A walk through viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 3-6 p.m.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are by Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home
500 E Blount St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 523-1366
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved