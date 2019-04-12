Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Switch Wiggins. View Sign

KINSTON – Theresa Switch Wiggins joined her Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019, at the age of 59. She was surrounded by her children and family at her passing. She met life and death with grace and dignity after a three year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Mary Switch; her son, Jacob Hunter; her husband, Wilbur "Buddy" Wiggins Jr.; and her in-laws, Wilbur and Yvonne Wiggins Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Batchelor Avery and son-in-law, Stephen Avery; son Caleb Wiggins; and her grandson, Jaden Avery, all of Kinston. Theresa is also survived by her brother, John Switch of Plant City, Florida; sister, Diane Schefers of Mooresville, N.C.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Theresa was born October 9, 1959 in Florida and grew up in the Catholic Church. For the last two years she attended British Chapel OFW Baptist Church. She worked at West Company for 25 years until an explosion temporarily shut down the company. Theresa returned to LCC to complete course work that qualified her as a Teacher's Assistant. She began working at Grifton Elementary where she worked for 12 years. Theresa's big heart and warm smile endeared her to students and co-workers. She has left her smiles all across the local community. Theresa expressed gratitude and exhibited dignity in her toughest days. She acknowledged the excellent care she received from Vidant Oncology-Kinston. She always spoke highly of Dr. Qadir, Oncologist; Sherry Smith , Nurse Practitioner, all the nurses and office personnel at Vidant Oncology-Kinston. She also expressed gratitude to her caregivers; her sister Diane; her children, Jessica and Caleb; her sister-in-law, Sheila Barifeld; and her friends Lynda Tripp and Minnie Savage. Theresa brought love and laughter to many friends and leaves her children and grandson to carry on her legacy, her motto of meeting life's challenges with grace and dignity are a testimony to her faith. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at British Chapel OFW Baptist Church on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Coombs officiating. Burial will be held by family at a later date, In lieu of flowers, Theresa requests donations be made to assist with final expenses and can be sent to Minnie Savage, 5182 Neuse Road Kinston, NC 28501. Kahlert Funeral Home and Cremation is assisting the family. Funeral Home Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services

