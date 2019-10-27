LAGRANGE - Thomas Andrew Hill, 91, of LaGrange passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Healthcare. He is preceded in death by his parents Reverend Barney Leon Hill and Essie Mae Hill, wife Ann Jeffcoat Hill and son Harold Lee Hill. Thomas was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a graduate of Clemson University and worked as a civil engineer in construction.
He is survived by daughters Janice Hill Rouse of Smyrna, Tenn., and Faye Hill Carraway and husband Randy of Grifton; sons Fred Hill of LaGrange and Rusty Hill and wife Winnie of White Lake; grandchildren Jason Rouse and fiancé Julie, Mandy Bermudez, Stephanie Rouse and fiancé Brian, Kyle Carraway and wife Barrett, Phillip Carraway and wife Tracey, Brandon Hill and wife Elizabeth, Tiffany Arthur and husband Ryan, Courtney Rubio and husband Luis, Nicole Bridgers and husband Trey, Jessica Weiland and husband Richard and Jeremy Hill and wife Hannah; 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jim Willoughby officiating, with visitation following the service. Burial will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grifton VFD Ladies Auxiliary, or Brave Step 970 Stafford Farm Road, Concord, NC 28025.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 27, 2019