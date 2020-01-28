Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas C. Parker Jr.. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Thomas C. Parker, Jr., 87, of Kinston passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Signature Healthcare. Tom was born on July 12, 1932 in Melrose Valley, Saluda, North Carolina (in John's room). His father was in the highway construction business so as a small child the family moved around quite a lot. After high school he came to eastern North Carolina to attend NC State University where he graduated with a major in textiles in 1955. While in college, he met his wife, Yvonne, through friends in Oxford, North Carolina. They married on June 6, 1954 and had four children. After ROTC at NC State, he served on active duty in the US Air Force for three years. Tom and Yvonne moved to Pensacola, Florida where Tom's career in textile manufacturing began at Chemstrand Corporation. During these busy years, he continued to serve his country in the Air Force Reserve and the Air National Guard for eight more years. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Clyde; and son Keith. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Yvonne; three children, Kim, Kevin and Kenneth (Kristy); and three grandchildren, Max Parker of Atlanta Georgia, Sydney Parker of Naples Florida and Owen Parker of Fayetteville, West Virginia. In according with Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral service. His ashes will be scattered in Melrose Valley at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Parker family at 2100 Emerson Road, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be sent to



