FARMVILLE – Thomas Clen Humphrey, 55, of Farmville, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at the Vidant Inpatient Hospice Facility in Greenville surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 4 pm at Arthur Christian Church in Bell Arthur, NC. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Thomas was born in Greenville, NC to C.W. and Mary Sue Humphrey on August 14, 1963. He graduated from Greenfield Academy in 1982 and Atlantic Christian College in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He worked as a logistics coordinator with Tidewater Transit Company. His second love, after his family, was playing music. He was the founder, guitarist and lead singer for Caliber .45, a country band. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tammy Murdaugh Humphrey; a son, Ridge, and daughter, Brittney of the home; step-daughters Hunter and Michelle Boykin of Franklinton; mother, Mary Sue Humphrey of Farmville; brother, Michael Blaine Humphrey and wife Anna of Winterville; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Erika) Murdaugh of Greenville and Michael (Brandi) Murdaugh of Alabama; nieces Christina and Danyel Humphrey; and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Clen Washington Humphrey, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Service League of Greenville's Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville, 27834 or donations to Arthur Christian Church, 2626 Firehouse Rd., Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville.
Published in Free Press on June 4, 2019