KINSTON - Thomas Edward Cauley, 94, of Kinston passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Harmony Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents, Council and Nellie Spivey Cauley; sister, Eula Mae Westbrook; brothers, C.B. Cauley, Oliver Vance Cauley, and James Franklin Cauley. Thomas is survived by his three nephews; four nieces and many other great nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Westview Cemetery. The family would like to express sincere thank you to the Harmony Hall Staff for the love and care they provided. Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Free Press on May 4, 2019