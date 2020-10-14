1/1
Thomas Eugene Taylor
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winterville - Thomas Eugene "Gene" Taylor, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 76, in Winterville, North Carolina.
Born in Kinston, North Carolina, on July 10, 1944; the son of the late Hazel Smith Taylor and Paul Maxwell Taylor of Deep Run, NC. He was a graduate of Deep Run High School and North Carolina State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Economics. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and cherished his relationships with his fraternity brothers. He served as a junior warden of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville. He had a passion for life and love for his family as no other. His greatest pastime was raising and riding horses. He will be remembered and admired by so many for his integrity, compassion, generosity, and devotion to his family. Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Davis Taylor; his daughters, Amy Taylor Procaccini (Enrico), and Tracy Taylor Boyenger (Scott); and grandchildren, Sofia, Alex, and Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15th, at the Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2390 John Green Smith Road, Deep Run, NC 28525. There will be a gathering to celebrate Gene's life at his home, the Willow Oak Farm, 3779 Speight Seed Farm Road in Winterville, NC, at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 25th.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
the Willow Oak Farm
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC 28572
(252) 568-3184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved