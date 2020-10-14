Winterville - Thomas Eugene "Gene" Taylor, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the age of 76, in Winterville, North Carolina.
Born in Kinston, North Carolina, on July 10, 1944; the son of the late Hazel Smith Taylor and Paul Maxwell Taylor of Deep Run, NC. He was a graduate of Deep Run High School and North Carolina State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Economics. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and cherished his relationships with his fraternity brothers. He served as a junior warden of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville. He had a passion for life and love for his family as no other. His greatest pastime was raising and riding horses. He will be remembered and admired by so many for his integrity, compassion, generosity, and devotion to his family. Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Davis Taylor; his daughters, Amy Taylor Procaccini (Enrico), and Tracy Taylor Boyenger (Scott); and grandchildren, Sofia, Alex, and Aiden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15th, at the Deep Run Original Free Will Baptist Church, 2390 John Green Smith Road, Deep Run, NC 28525. There will be a gathering to celebrate Gene's life at his home, the Willow Oak Farm, 3779 Speight Seed Farm Road in Winterville, NC, at 1 p.m. Sunday, October 25th.
